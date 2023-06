Swiss trading giant Vitol has reportedly trimmed its tanker fleet further as it seeks to meet emissions targets.

Brokers in Europe are linking the shipowner to further disposals by its Latvian Shipping Company (LSC) subsidiary in Riga.

They agree on four MR2s being sold for $22.5m each, or $90m combined, but differ on the ships involved.

The 52,600-dwt Usma and Piltene (both built 2007) feature on all the broker lists.