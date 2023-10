VLCC tanker rates increased sharply this week to hit four-month highs driven by Asian refineries ordering long-haul barrels from the Atlantic, according to brokers.

Clarksons said VLCC eco rates jumped nearly 19% on Monday to $64,600 per day, with a number of fixtures reported from Brazil and the US Gulf to China.

The sharp improvements for VLCCs came after the largest crude carriers rode the coattails of spiking aframax and suezmax markets last week.