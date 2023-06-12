Brisker business for VLCCs in the Middle East Gulf has pushed up rates as vessel lists shrank.

Earnings for trips into Asia jumped 31% week-on-week at $33,000 per day.

And Fearnley Securities estimated eco ships with scrubbers fitted at more than $50,000 per day.

The Angelicoussis Group’s older 318,000-dwt VLCC Maran Lupus (built 2009) managed an actual time charter equivalent (TCE) rate of $36,576 per day over 52 days from West Africa to northern Europe for ExxonMobil, according to pools operator Tankers International.