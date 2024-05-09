A decommissioned Chinese-built tanker has been sunk in joint Philippines-US military exercises labelled provocative by Beijing.

Footage was released showing missiles striking the 4,570-dwt BRP Lake Caliraya (built 2007) on Wednesday. The vessel was then seen slipping beneath the waves by its stern.

The exercises were held 15 km off Laoag in waters 400 km from Taiwan, the Inquirer reported.

“For maximum training value, we want to strike the target vessel all day, not to sink it,” Philippines armed forces spokeswoman Colonel Francel Margareth Padilla had told reporters beforehand.

The two sides launched Spike missiles from land, ships and aircraft at the tanker for more than two hours.

Watch the video here

Article continues below the advert

Chinese state-backed newspaper Global Times said using a Chinese-built ship showed “clear provocative intent”.

Tensions have been high between the nations over disputed territorial waters.

The BRP Lake Caliraya was formerly owned by the now-defunct Philippine National Oil Co Shipping & Transport Corp.

Faults found

The fuel supply ship was donated to the navy in 2014 together with two other PNOC vessels.

It was the only Chinese-made naval asset of the Philippine Navy during its time in service.

Eventually, it was found to have numerous mechanical and electrical deficiencies, rendering repairs and additional work impractical. It was decommissioned by the navy in 2020.

The BRP Lake Caliraya was lined up as a target for a sinking exercise last year but ran aground in Bataan province.