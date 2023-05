Indian owner Seven Islands Shipping is reported to have banked a huge profit on a veteran tanker it bought a little over two years ago.

Brokers said the 159,000-dwt Classic (built 2005) has gone for $36.75m to an undisclosed buyer, in line with market valuations.

The ship has increased in value from $22m a year ago, according to VesselsValue data.

The former Ridgebury Pallas was bought by Seven Islands from US owner Ridgebury Tankers for $17.2m