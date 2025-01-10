The US government’s latest round of sanctions against Russia landed just 10 days before President Joe Biden hands over the keys of the White House to Donald Trump, whose election in November sparked concerns of a rollback in measures against Moscow.

So will the new sanctions — which target energy companies, Sovcomflot and other shipping companies, as well as 183 vessels — survive into the the next president’s term?

Sanctions experts say that the Trump Administration’s approach to Russia sanctions are hard to predict, but there are hoops that incoming officials will have to go through before they can pull the measures...