Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) is considering using wind propulsion on its new vessels.
The Oslo-listed owner has three new Cabu caustic soda and dry bulk newbuildings on order in China to replace three older ships in 2026.
Norwegian owner investigating how newbuildings can be even more efficient
Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) is considering using wind propulsion on its new vessels.
The Oslo-listed owner has three new Cabu caustic soda and dry bulk newbuildings on order in China to replace three older ships in 2026.