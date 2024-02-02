Yasa Tankers of Turkey has been busy fixing more ships on term deals.
Pools power Navig8 Group said the 50,000-dwt Yasa Seagull (built 2017) has joined its Eco MR pool.
This brings to 14 the number of modern clean vessels in that pool.
Brokers report series of deals involving Turkish owner
