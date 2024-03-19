Irish tanker owner Ardmore Shipping is to roll out an AI-based vessel optimisation tool across its fleet.

The company has been trialling a system from Greek digital tech firm DeepSea Technologies over the last year.

It used this time to access and assess historical data and develop unique algorithms to allow AI to apply insights into the company’s tramp trades.

Ardmore has its own energy transition plan, and the introduction of vessel optimisation tools is an integral part of this, it said.

“Through this collaboration with DeepSea, we’re further upgrading and future-proofing our fleet for operation in today’s dynamic tanker market, aligning with our commitment to innovation and sustainability,” said Said Ha Eun Ruppelt, Ardmore Shipping’s Commercial Project Manager.

“This evolution aims to further optimise fleet performance, resulting in smarter decision-making. We look forward to developing this partnership further, and exploring how to extract the most value in terms of emissions and fuel savings through the use of DeepSea’s technologies.”

DeepSea chief executive Konstantinos Kyriakopoulos added that the work with Ardmore has shown how adaptable AI can be.

“Together with the Ardmore team, we’ve shown how AI-powered voyage optimisation can be adapted to address the unique challenges of the tanker sector, leveraging hyper-accurate modelling of each vessel’s unique fuel profile to deliver demonstrable reductions in emissions and optimally balance fuel cost and revenue opportunity to increase commercial efficiency.”