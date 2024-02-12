UK-based wind system maker BAR Technologies has signed a second manufacturing partnership for the construction of its wing sail system.

The deal is with Ampere Group subsidiary Nervion Naval offshore which has manufacturing sites in Spain.

The announcement comes hot off the heels of a previous announcement from BAR Technologies of a similar sales and manufacturing partnership with China Merchants for the construction of its systems.

While the China Merchants partnership is focused on the newbuilding market, the deal with Nervion is also targeting the retrofit market which BAR expects to grow on the back of increased regulations.

Under the deal, Nervion, which has experience in the offshore wind market, will take responsibility for the procurement, construction, installation and maintenance of the BAR WindWings system in Europe. It has also been charged with crew training.

The deal leaves BAR Technologies free to work on new designs and offerings.

“In light of the evolving EU emissions guidelines and the potential for cost-effective auxiliary wind propulsion, the creation of a European producer for BAR’s WindWings is considered a crucial step toward achieving worldwide decarbonisation within the shipping industry,” the company said in a statement.

Interest in wind assist solutions has begun to grow, with system makers announcing deals with shipowners who eye the future regulatory framework of both the European Union and the International Maritime Organization, as well as the possibility of higher cost of alternative fuels.