TradeWinds has been looking through the newbuilding orderbook and picked a handful of vessels set for delivery or launch in 2024.

Industry discussions revolve around the transition of shipping: digitalisation, automation, electrification, methanol fuel, ammonia as a fuel, biofuel.

. Artists impression of Bocimar Newcastlemax ammonia fuelled bulk vessel. Photo: CMB.TECH

There’s wind assist technologies, PBCFs, air lubrication, carbon capture.

These notable ships of 2024 are food for thought about the transition of the industry and the multimillion dollar asset which it revolved around.

Here’s a taster of what we have in mind during the year, look out for the start if a new exciting series on Tradewindsnews.com.

Bocimar has an ammonia ready newcastlemax dry bulk vessel which TradeWinds believes could enter the water this month. Bocimar is part of the Saverys owned CMB, so it will be no surprise to read that these vessels could be ammonia ready on delivery.

Norway has been investing heavily in its own transformation, notably to pull its image away from that of an oil and gas producing nation, to one fully behind the decarbonisation market.

This includes the Northern Lights project where the plan is to offer industrial CO2 storage for heavy polluters such as chemical and concrete plants. As part of this there is the supply infrastructure, which needs to be flexible.

Carbon capture and storage joint venture Northern Lights is building two 7,500-cbm LCO2 carrier newbuildings,. The vessels have been long-term chartered to a UK subsidiary of Japanese shipping giant K Line. Photo: Norther Lights JV DA

Later this year, possibly in the first half, a dedicated CO2 carrier is being launched, which will be LNG ready, but notably fitted with a flettner rotor to use wind energy, and air lubrication to reduce hull friction, and so reduce its emissions profile.

After all if industrial CO 2 is to be shipped for storage rather than being emitted where it is produced, its own transport emissions footprint should be as low as possible.

Hoegh Autoliners' Aurora Class car carrier // Photo: Hoegh Autoliners . . Photo: Hoegh Autoliners

Our third teaser is the first of the Höegh Autoliners Aurora class vessels which are being constructed to run off LNG but also be ready to run off ammonia.

There are a growing number of car carriers being built with LNG propulsion. This is no exception, but Höegh Autoliners has been securing ammonia supply contracts for its newbuildings, though supply will not be ready for this vessels delivery.

Look out for our series of notable deliveries set for delivery during 2024.