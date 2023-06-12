A vessel performance and voyage planning company spun out of Clipper Group says claims of emission reductions from software vendors can be meaningless without a common baseline of data from actual ships.

Coach Solutions, which is now part of Kongsberg Digital, said vessel operators do not need vast amounts of data from software, just better validation of key information from their own ships.

Chief executive Anders Bruun told TradeWinds that coming from a bulk shipping group meant Coach had a verified set of ship operating data going back to 2011, which competitors might struggle to match.