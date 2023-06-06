More than three-quarters of maritime professionals believe a strategic waterway or major port will be shut down within two years because of a cyber-attack, according to a new study.

Research by classification society DNV suggests the growing threat of attack is likely to result in problems such as grounded ships and collisions.

Tokyo MOU reveals cyber-attack compromised data
 Read more

Nine in 10 of those asked believed that ship or fleet operations would likely be disrupted in the coming years — more than half expected cyber-attacks to cause physical injuries or deaths.