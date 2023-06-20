Classification society DNV has acquired Helsinki-listed cyber security firm Nixu in a deal valued at €98m ($83m).

The acquisition follows a public tender offer in which DNV took hold of 93% of Nixu’s shares.

DNV said it will delist Nixu and combine it with its own cyber security team to create Europe’s “fastest growing cyber security business”.

DNV said the combined business will include more than 500 cyber security experts and improve safeguarding of IT systems across all its business lines, including maritime and energy.