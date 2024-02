Eastern Pacific Shipping has struck a deal with Spain’s bound4blue to install wind propulsion on a chemical tanker that the Singapore shipowner hopes will achieve 10% energy savings.

EPS struck a deal to install bound4blue’s eSAIL technology on the 50,300-dwt Pacific Sentinel (built 2019), the two companies said.

The ship will be outfitted with three of the 22-metre sails in the fourth quarter of this year.