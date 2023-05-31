The fourth global survey of pilot projects aiming to decarbonise shipping has seen an 84% increase since last year, to 373 schemes focusing on ship technology, fuel production, bunkering, and infrastructure, the Global Maritime Forum reported.

The latest Mapping of Zero-Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects, launched at a Getting to Zero Coalition workshop in Paris showed the number of projects had risen from 203 in last year’s report.

New projects have emerged in Thailand, Egypt, Malaysia, and South Africa and more pilot schemes are taking a collaborative approach, according to the report, which said 70% of the identified projects involve partners from at least two countries.