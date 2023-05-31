The fourth global survey of pilot projects aiming to decarbonise shipping has seen an 84% increase since last year, to 373 schemes focusing on ship technology, fuel production, bunkering, and infrastructure, the Global Maritime Forum reported.

The latest Mapping of Zero-Emission Pilots and Demonstration Projects, launched at a Getting to Zero Coalition workshop in Paris showed the number of projects had risen from 203 in last year’s report.

Australia-Asia iron ore green corridor feasible by 2028, consortium says
New projects have emerged in Thailand, Egypt, Malaysia, and South Africa and more pilot schemes are taking a collaborative approach, according to the report, which said 70% of the identified projects involve partners from at least two countries.