Estonia’s SRC Group has high hopes for a new retrofit product that can boost methanol fuel tank capacity by 85%.

The marine engineering company said it is reinventing methanol storage on vessels through a new system, Methanol Superstorage, which has now received approval in principle from class society Lloyd’s Register.

The lower carbon fuel is fairly easy to store and handle, but twice as much is needed to generate the same energy as fuel oil, SRC explained.