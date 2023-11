Hoegh Autoliners’ 12 newbuildings will be able to run on many different fuels, but the goal is to have them all running on ammonia, said company chief executive Andreas Enger after announcing a new tie-up with Yara International.

The Oslo-listed car carrier operator signed a deal to build new car carriers as it looked to overhaul its fleet.

The first four will be delivered as dual fuel but ready to use others, Enger said.