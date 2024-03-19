Tokyo-based shipping group Mitsui OSK Line has joined a synthetic fuel production project, studying the potential of a methanol fuel and CO 2 transportation chain to and from Japan.

As shipping looks to the decarbonisation journey it must go down, shipowners have been increasingly interested in being involved in developing their own green fuel supply chains. They are involved in projects to produce biofuels or synthetic fuels.

In its latest project, MOL said it has teamed up with a division of US-based HIF Global a company with experience in synthetic fuel production and Japan’s Idemitsu Kosan which will be involved in the capture of the industrial CO 2 emissions which are needed for the production of synthetic methanol.

Green synthetic methanol production needs green hydrogen, produced using renewable electricity and CO 2 , either captured from industrial units as part of their low-emission strategy or through a nascent process known as direct air capture.

MOL will be developing the CO 2 transportation chain to the methanol production site and the shipment of the final product.

In the project, the three partners will work to develop a cost-effective and competitive supply chain including the export of CO 2 from Japan to HIF overseas synthetic methanol production plant, and then the supply of the methanol from the production plant back to Japan.

MOL is no stranger to new fuels. It already has methanol-fueled ultramax bulk carriers and car carriers on its books. Last year the company claimed a net-zero transatlantic crossing using bio-methanol.