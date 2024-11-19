Sea trials, including full load testing of the biggest batteries installed on a ship, have been completed for a new Brittany Ferries vessel.

The 30,000-gt Saint Malo (built 2024) is LNG dual-fuelled and with hybrid power, allowing it to enter the ports of Portsmouth in the UK and St Malo in France under electric propulsion when it begins service in early 2025.

AYK Energy founder Chris Kruger. Photo: LinkedIn

The batteries have been assembled by Europe and China-based AYK Energy at its dedicated facilities close to China Merchants Jinling Shipyard, where the ferry has been built.

AYK Energy Founder Chris Kruger told TradeWinds the batteries take up four battery rooms on board, and sea trials showed the ability of the vessel to successfully enter and leave port under electric power.

“This is a power application, so the energy density is not so high, at around 80 watt-hour per kilogram on the weight side. If we go for energy, it would be 145 and a different module altogether,” he said.

The trials demonstrated the ferry’s ability to switch to battery power in the case of an engine blackout, and maintain a speed of 14 knots, instead of using so-called spinning reserve, reducing the fuel and emissions of having a separate diesel generator on standby.

The Saint Malo will be able to recharge while in port connected to shore power.

Kruger said his batteries will not need to spend long under charge with the Saint Malo’s planned operational profile, as they will not be fully discharged when it berths.

Shore power systems are being installed in Portsmouth via the UK government-funded Sea Change project.

Kruger formed AYK Energy seven years ago, having worked in other marine battery makers and in the automotive sector for many years.

The company opened its assembly plant in 2023 and uses Chinese battery cells in its battery packs.

AYK Energy has also been contracted to supply battery packs for a second Brittany Ferries vessel on order at China Merchants Jinling.

Kruger said interest is growing for larger, more powerful batteries from shipowners and said AYK Energy is on the point of signing a contract for a 25-MWh system for a large offshore workboat.