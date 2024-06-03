Laurent Cadji-led Union Maritime is investing strategically in Bar Technologies, the developer of the wind propulsion WindWings system.

The shipowner is working with BARTech shareholders on a significant equity investment into the UK company, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment and strategic alignment.

“That process is in its final stages and reflects Union Maritime’s deep commitment to good corporate citizenship … and to WindWings technology and its central role in global shipping,” said Union Maritime.