Laurent Cadji-led Union Maritime is investing strategically in Bar Technologies, the developer of the wind propulsion WindWings system.

The shipowner is working with BARTech shareholders on a significant equity investment into the UK company, reflecting the company’s long-term commitment and strategic alignment.

Union Maritime opts for wind power on new LR2 tankers in China
“That process is in its final stages and reflects Union Maritime’s deep commitment to good corporate citizenship … and to WindWings technology and its central role in global shipping,” said Union Maritime.