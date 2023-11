Engine maker MAN Energy Services has confirmed it will be supplying the methanol dual-fuel engines for four car carriers ordered by Wallenius Wilhelmsen for delivery from 2026.

The four engines bring MAN’s methanol orderbook up to 150 engines, including 23 that are already in service.

The German engine maker said in a statement that the engines for the 9,350-ceu vessels will be the liquid methanol gas injection B&W 7S60ME units.