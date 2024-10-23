Ship design data is too good to waste according to Takashi Yamamoto, deputy manager of basic design at Japan’s Usuki shipyard.

The Fukuoka Shipbuilding-owned yard is one of the first to be part of a new project by ship design software house NAPA to encourage ship designers to monetise their designs by sharing data via a secure digital platform.

The Japanese digital firm has teamed up with parent group ClassNK and is encouraging architects who use the popular NAPA design software to put their hull form designs onto a secure platform and allow the data to be further used and...