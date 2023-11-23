Ocean Network Express (ONE), the world’s sixth largest liner company, is to trial container-based wind propulsion technology following a successful factory test.

The Singapore-based shipowner has teamed up with Dutch maritime wind-powered technology experts Econowind to fit two of its VentoFoil containers on the 1,036-teu containership Kalamazoo (built 2013).

The feeder vessel, which is owned by NORSE UK and managed by Singapore-based Goodwood Ship Management, operates between Pusan, Yokohama, and Honolulu.