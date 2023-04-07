If you want to work all day with an electric drill, you may want not one battery but two. That will allow you to swap a depleted battery to charge it while you continue working with a fully charged replacement.
The future of electric shipping may be no different, as technology firms pursue battery swapping for vessels.
That is the concept behind Shift Clean Energy’s PwrSwap system.
