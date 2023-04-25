A top Greek shipowner has urged the shipping industry to do as much as possible to upgrade the existing fleet before looking at alternative fuels.

“Before we talk about building new ships, with new technology that will change marine propulsion as we have known it for the past 50 years, let’s talk about the basic steps,” Seanergy Maritime chief executive Stamatis Tsantanis told the 5th Annual Capital Link Singapore maritime forum.

“You cannot go from A to Z in a single move, we have to take it step by step,” he said.