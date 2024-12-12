Shipowner Lomar’s technology investment company Lomarlabs is teaming up with a Florida-based self-driving pioneer in a bid to transform vessel navigation.

The venture with autonomous systems company Mythos AI is described as a ground-breaking collaboration that will pave the way for a safer and smarter shipping industry.

Mythos AI staff will gain access to Lomar vessels for pilot testing of new technologies.

The US company has already developed an unmanned survey vessel known as Archie.

It claims this is the world’s first ship enabled by autonomy and an advanced pilot assist system (APAS), which is ideal for congested coastal and inland waterways.

Lomarlabs managing director Stylianos Papageorgiou said: “With rapid developments that will see the commercial use of autonomous ships and the International Maritime Organization aiming to finalise and adopt its non-mandatory Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships Code to protect safety at sea by May 2025, this collaboration comes at a critical time.

Article continues below the advert

“Working with Mythos AI underscores our commitment to harnessing the best in technology and innovation to create cleaner, safer and more efficient maritime futures, allowing us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sustainable shipping,” he added.

Mythos AI was founded in 2021 by staff engineers from the Silicon Valley self-driving car industry.

The team has developed autonomy systems for Uber, Toyota, Ford, VW and Amazon Robotics.

The partners believe autonomous technology has the potential to boost the capabilities of navigation officers, by enhancing bridge resource management, enabling precise route optimisation and fuel efficiency, while offering enhanced safety through real-time situational awareness and “unwavering alertness”.

Lomar chief executive Nicholas Georgiou said: “AI-driven technologies possess huge potential for our shipping and wider maritime industry.”

"This collaboration puts us at the forefront of future innovations to drive the efficiency, effectiveness, safety and sustainability of operations at sea, not least in congested shipping lanes,” he added.

Lomarlabs, which was set up in 2023, has a current catalogue of projects that includes Alicia Bots, Bennu, Calcarea, CargoKite, Seabound and Turtle.

Lomar is an owner of about 25 bulkers and chemical tankers.