Singapore manager Synergy Marine Group is part of a group boosting seafarer well-being through the introduction of autonomous vegetable growing technology on ships.

Synergy, Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping and CoolCo, as well as Seaspan Corp and Evangelos Marinakis’ Capital group, are providing manufacturer Agwa’s AI agriculture equipment.

A pilot project has taken place on the Synergy-managed, BP-operated 158,000-dwt suezmax tanker Effie Maersk (built 2017).

Crew members have been using the refrigerator-sized growing units since September.

Seafarers can enjoy freshly picked vegetables in the middle of the ocean, Synergy said.

Eli Feiglin, chief commercial officer of Agwa, said: “The fully automated process allows crews to enjoy fresh greens and herbs without the need for special skills or substantial time commitment.”

The self-contained units use artificial intelligence, cameras and sensors to regulate environmental factors, such as ultraviolet light, water, fertiliser and temperature.

The system is designed to be entirely automated, so the crew only need to monitor the process and occasionally check on the plants’ progress, the partners said.

From three Agwa units, the Effie Maersk has up to four bowls of fresh salad per week, along with herbs for seasoning.

This also saves money on costly deliveries of fresh produce.

Synergy founder and chairman Rajesh Unni said: “As a fellow seafarer, this initiative is close to my heart.

“High-speed internet access and shorter tours of duty are vital for seafarer contentment, but I’ve also seen first-hand how important fresh, nutritious food is to morale and well-being on board.”

The company aims to expand the use of Agwa’s grower units across its managed fleet of more than 700 ships.