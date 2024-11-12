Competition is still fierce to secure the best seafarers, according to Danica Crewing Specialists.

But its latest survey on pay and conditions shows that wages are rising more slowly than previously, and welfare concerns persist.

The Danish crew agency found that pay for some ranks was up 10% on 2023.

“Crew continue to control the marketplace and are constantly looking out for better positions — 99% say they scan job vacancies during their leave time,” it said.

And, with a surplus of job offers available, seafarers can afford to be more picky — choosing positions not only on salary but also on issues such as a more convenient joining date or a fleet with younger vessels.

The survey featured more than 50 questions answered by more than 4,800 crew members.

Wages increased on all vessel types.

Danica found that Indian senior officers on dry cargo vessels continue to receive the highest pay, about 10% more than their Eastern European and Filipino peers.

Senior ratings such as bosuns, fitters, pumpmen and cooks remain in demand and also had increasing wages.

Danica chief executive Henrik Jensen said: “The combination of a general shortage of, and a hunt for, well-competent seafarers, along with a better financial situation for most vessel owners at present, is making employers more generous with their remuneration and causing wages to continue to increase.”

Fake CV numbers grow

But he warned: “We see the shortage of senior officers encouraging some owners to accept new hands directly employed in a rank higher than their last rank with their previous employer.

“And we are seeing a steep increase in CVs with fake experience. Seafarers are using certain ‘consultants’ to help with crafting these fake CVs and the level of falsification is rather advanced.”

The results show 58% of seafarers said they had changed employer at least once over the previous three years.

The survey also records rises in crew welfare concerns.

The number of seafarers reporting a shortage of food and drinking water continues to be “alarmingly high” at 25%, Danica said.

This figure has increased from 20% back in 2019.

Seafarers reporting they have not been paid on time remains high at 35%, only 1% less than in 2023.

And although the number of seafarers not being relieved on time has fallen significantly since the pandemic, one in five seafarers do not get home on time.

One in eight respondents reported experiencing bullying and harassment at sea, while 35% reported non-compliance with statutory rest hours rules.