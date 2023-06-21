Trade association Shipping Australia has added an expert in the human elements of autonomous shipping to its ranks.

Iranian-born Mehrangiz Shahbakhsh holds a bachelor of science in naval architect engineering from Chahbahar Maritime and Marine University and a master of science in marine transportation engineering from Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran.

She is said to have experience in a “range of industrial maritime companies”, working on diverse matters such as ship reporting, safety reporting and analysis, carrying out audits and inspections of ships in accordance with the ISPS Code and the ISM Code, according to Shipping Australia.