Hong Kong shipowner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings has set up a sustainability investment office in London as part of its decarbonisation drive.

The operator of tankers, gas carriers and bulkers has already made new investments in offshore wind and artificial intelligence, with more promised.

The idea of the London base is to be closer to the latest technologies, Wah Kwong chairman Hing Chao told Forbes, adding that a lot of the technology will come from Europe, but manufacturing capacity is centred in Asia — particularly China.