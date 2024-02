Ammonia and fertiliser maker Yara has sold its marine technology business to an African oil and gas trader.

Okapi, based in Geneva, Switzerland, but largely associated with West African oil and gas trades, has acquired Oslo-listed Yara Marine Technologies, based in Norway and Sweden.

The move marks a strategic shift for Okapi, which is seeking to diversify its business.