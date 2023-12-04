The secondhand market has not immediately jumped on surging bulker earnings but might do so very soon, given an influx of Chinese-owned sales candidates.

“As the freight market works to improve, the secondhand segment is portraying its usual lag,” Athens-based Doric Shipbrokers wrote in its weekly comment late on 1 December.

“The overall outlook as regards S&P is still a bit fuzzy — it will take quite a bit of momentum to get things moving on the sales side of things, even if hire rates are stronger/more active.”