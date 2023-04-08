Barely a fortnight after grudgingly allowing seaborne Ukrainian grain exports to go on for another 60 days, Russia said it may withdraw from the UN-led safe corridor altogether when it’s up for renewal again next month.

“Let them continue to ship [food] products from Ukraine by land, by rail, by rivers — the West has already created the appropriate functioning logistics,” Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters in Ankara.

Ever since the Black Sea Grain Initiative (BSGI) began in August last year, Russia has made its participation in it conditional on the understanding that the West would remove barriers on the export of Russian grains and fertilisers.