Major Greek shipowner Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement is expanding into ultramaxes with a newbuilding order for two such ships in China.

These will be the first vessels of that size class to enter the Athens-based company’s fleet.

Anna Angelicoussis-controlled Alpha Bulkers had so far built up a sizeable presence in big bulkers, from newcastlemax and capesize ships to kamsarmaxes and panamaxes.

Over the past few months, however, the company started straying into the next smallest type of vessel.