Greek shipowner Aristides Pittas is bullish on bulker markets despite continuing geopolitical uncertainty.

The chief executive of Nasdaq-listed EuroDry said in the fourth-quarter results statement: “The low expected growth of the dry bulk fleet provides a credible argument for strong dry bulk charter rates over the next two to three years.”

The newbuilding slate compared with the number existing vessels has been at historically low levels for more than three years, he added, which has led to “significant underbuilding”.