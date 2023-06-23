The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) rose significantly over the past week as sweltering temperatures in northern China boosted the demand for the coal that was needed to make the electricity to keep air conditioners humming.

The BDI, which serves as a barometer for the dry bulk spot market, gained 15.2% since last Friday to 1,240 points on Friday to reach the highest level in a month.

The capesize sector gave the greatest lift to the BDI as its ships got busy shipping coal to China so that the country’s electricity plants could meet the heightened need for air conditioning.