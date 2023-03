The Baltic Dry Index (BDI) has reached a seven-week high as China’s manufacturing sector has become the busiest it has been in more than a decade.

The BDI leapt 11% on Wednesday to 1,099 points, registering its highest point and crossing the 1,000-point threshold for the first time since early January.

The dry bulk market barometer received the biggest boost from the capesize sector as its 5TC of spot-rate averages shot up 27.5%