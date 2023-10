Bulker pool Baumarine has logged an 8% earnings rise for Qatar’s S’hail Shipping and Maritime Services fleet.

The joint venture owned by Norway’s Torvald Klaveness and Japan’s Marubeni Corp said the four bulkers entered with the panamax operation saw an increase of 31.9 vessel earnings points or VEP, on the basis of the actual performance of the vessels compared to their description, in the first half of 2023.