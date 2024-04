Belships has signed a deal to lease two more ultramax bulkers that will be delivered from an unnamed Japanese shipyard in 2028.

The two additional 64,000-dwt newbuildings mean the Norwegian shipowner is awaiting delivery of 10 ultramaxes from shipyards in Japan by 2028. The first delivery is expected in the final quarter of this year.

Much like the others, the two latest newbuildings have been acquired on long-term leases but the shipowner did not specify for how long.