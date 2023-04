Belships has signed a deal to acquire another ultramax bulk carrier that is currently under construction in Japan.

The Oslo-listed shipowner said it expects to take delivery of the 64,000-dwt bulker in the final quarter of 2025 or the first three months of 2026.

Belships said the vessel has been financed with a similar structure as the three ultramax resales it acquired in February, which were fully financed through time-charter lease agreements for a period of seven to 10 years.