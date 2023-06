Norwegian owner Belships has wasted no time in moving on an ultramax bulker it bought last September.

It said the 67,000-dwt Belvedere (built 2015) is going to an unnamed buyer in the third quarter.

The price was not given, but is slightly above book value, Belships added, and net cash proceeds will be about $10m after repayment of the outstanding loan.

Norwegian broker Fearnleys values the ship at $31m and VesselsValue at nearly $30m.