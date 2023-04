Iron ore shipments out of Australia face a major disruption with the largest cyclone in a decade said to be bearing down on the country’s western coast.

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa, which is expected to intensify in the coming days, is predicted to make landfall north of the iron ore export harbour of Port Hedland early on Friday, according to Australia’s Bureau of Meteorology.

The cyclone is set to be the strongest to make landfall in Western Australia since December 2013, it said.