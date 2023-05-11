Talks between Russia and Ukraine to extend the UN-brokered Black Sea grain corridor beyond its expiration date of 18 May ended without visible results in Istanbul on Thursday.

High-ranking officials from the two warring nations, however, agreed at least to continue talking at a “technical level” and to help repatriate some of the commercial vessels still trapped in Ukraine.

According to a statement by the defence ministry of Turkey, the country hosting the deal, all sides agreed to further pursue negotiations “in order for the grain initiative to continue its activities effectively”.