Analysts have been grappling with the potential effects of warming weather patterns on the bulker, gas carrier and tanker markets.

US forecasters are predicting a switch to the El Nino phenomenon in the coming months, after three years of the colder La Nina effect.

Both patterns are caused by variations in the surface temperature of the Pacific Ocean.

Clarksons Securities said warmer-than-average temperatures during El Nino may reduce the demand for coal, natural gas and heating fuels.