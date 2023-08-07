The futures market for capesize bulkers took a nice leap on Monday, though the physical market is off to a lacklustre start for the week.
The Capesize 5TC set of spot-rate averages across five key routes edged up 0.7%
BHP and Rio Tinto still paid more to hire capesizes on Monday than they did on Friday
