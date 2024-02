Average capesize spot rates have risen by almost 14% since this week began as the Lunar New Year holidays come to an end in Asia and charterers return to the market.

Major mining firms have been busy booking China-bound capesizes for loadings in the first and second weeks of March and reported rates have risen accordingly.

Baltic Exchange panellists added $2,047 on Thursday alone to their basket assessment of capesize spot rates across five benchmark routes, which reached $23,139 per day.