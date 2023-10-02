Dry bulk giant Cargill and a team of partners have designed a kamsarmax bulker that will by ready to accommodate both methanol fuel and wind propulsion.

The US commodities player’s Cargill International unit has teamed up with Greek shipowner Minerva Dry, classification society Lloyd’s Register and yard group Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering (NACKS) to develop the design.

Cargill has taken a leading role both in powering bulkers of this size with wind-assisted propulsion and in methanol by ordering the first bulker powered by the fuel.