Cargill has struck a deal to charter a newbuilding owned by Japan’s Nisshin Shipping as market assessments put period rates for panamax and kamsarmax bulkers at the highest level since May of last year.

The Baltic Exchange reported that the US agricultural giant has chartered the 82,000-dwt Canon Trader (built 2024) at $17,000 per day. The company, whose Geneval-based Cargill Ocean Transportation operates a fleet of some 700 chartered bulkers, will take delivery at Hantong, China, in April.