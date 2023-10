Anglo-Dutch shipowner Carisbrooke Shipping has begun its fleet-renewal programme with an order for a diesel-electric multipurpose (MPP) vessel in the Netherlands.

The company has chosen Kampen-based Thecla Bodewes Shipyards to construct a 7,200-dwt Labrax-type eco ship to be delivered in 2026.

The deal was signed by Thecla Bodewes, chief executive of Thecla Bodewes Shipyards, and Carisbrooke counterpart Helen Tveitan.